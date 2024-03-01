A trending video of some skilful young boys walking on a stilt has captivated netizens on social media

In the clip which gathered over 20 million views, the boys walked perfectly with the stilts like it was their second legs

Netizens in the comment section revealed that they are mostly on the stilts to avoid any contact with snakes

A group of young boys from the Banna tribe in Ethiopia has been making waves on social media.

The skilled boys were captured in a viral video walking perfectly on stilts inside a bushy pathway.

Young boys walk on stilts Photo credit: @mamaruethiopiantour/Instagram.

Video of boys walking on stilts goes viral

The clip has garnered many views on social media as netizens speculate on the reason behind the use of stilts.

In the video shared on Instagram by @mamaruethiopiantour, the young boys dressed in native shorts and chalk marks all over their bodies, walked on the high stilts with ease.

At one point in the clip, they climbed a hill without falling to the floor as one would have expected.

Anyone that crossed over the hill, stood and waited till every other person crossed over. They walked in unison and cared for each other.

Reactions trail video of boys on stilts

Lots of reactions from curious netizens have trailed the video of the boys.

capture_streetlife said:

“Is this to protect themselves from snakes or something?”

@kwekuafricandesign reacted:

“Is there anything behind these stilts? Like a reason for using them apart from fun.”

@the_sun_shine said:

“Anybody out there who wanna see the video of how they climb that top?”

@dreamhunterfilms said:

”No gender confusion among those people guaranteed.“

@soumendu_sarkar reacted:

“It is called 'Ron paa' in Bengali..”

@imsatyagi said:

“I wonder if one of them falls how will they get back up.”

@tiaa_.001 said:

“I have seen this ninja Hattori.”

@housse1491 said;

“To cross Rivers and protect themselves from snakes.”

