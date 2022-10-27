A video shared on TikTok has shown how a lady became scared of climbing Olumo Rock as she called for help

Despite reassuring words that she was safe and would not fall, the lady stayed put in a position and panicked

Many people on TikTok wondered what she was doing on the rock if she knew she had a strong fear for height

A lady climbing Olumo Rock created a scene when she stopped midway and just would not go any further.

Sitting on the rock in a video shared by @annie03640, the lady stretched her hands towards tour guides to pull her up. Despite the support and reassuring words from the guides, she remained scared.

People said that they have had a similar experience. Photo source: TikTok/@annie03640

Source: UGC

Scared lady on Olumo Rock

As she was "crying" and showing helplessness, many people behind the camera who found the situation funny laughed.

A man had to crouch and assume the same position as the lady to give her confidence before she could take the last climb. She was happy when she succeeded. A man in Yoruba said:

"Bring your hand, stretch it. You can't go back."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 17,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

morayor2 said:

"Olumo na your mate the experience is not funny oooh."

Olayinka said:

"Is this not olumo rock,I can also relate."

success lady said:

"this made me to remember my experience in idanre, haaaaaaa is not easy at all."

userHadtee said:

"I had the same experience, it wasnt funny at all. My husband practically dragged me."

Oluwatoni Omolade Ìp said:

"Make she try Idanre, especially the foot print part… Maybe na chopper go come carry her."

Mon Cheri said:

"Don't worry until you Will need to come down."

Mary Bakare said:

"Who send you go Olumo rock when u get phobia for height."

Queen Hera said:

"They clearly drew a line there for people not to trespass

Ronkiss said:

"Omooor I did this very day I went there … it was raining sef am so so so scared."

Olumo Rock's Spiritual custodian died

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman identified as Sinatu Sanni, who was the custodian of the Olumo Rock deity passed on. The Olumo Rock is located in Abeokuta, Ogun state and the woman looked after the deity inside the famous rock.

Sanni, aged 137 passed on on Wednesday, June 1. Information has it that the woman would have been 137 by August 2022.

Information released by her son, Solomon Adio says she died at her Itoko residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng