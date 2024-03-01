A Nigerian couple gave their baby son a car toy as a surprise gift and shared a video of his adorable reaction online

The video showed how the parents blindfolded their son’s eyes and led him to where the car was parked

As soon as they removed the blindfold, the little boy was overjoyed to see the car and quickly got inside to drive it

A Nigerian couple decided to treat their baby son with a special gift - a car toy that he could drive around.

In a video shared by @babycee28, they captured the moment they presented the gift to him and posted the video online, where it quickly went viral.

The little boy drove the car his parents gifted him. Photo credit: @babycee28/TikTok

The video showed how the parents prepared the surprise for their son. They blindfolded his eyes with a cloth and held his hands as they walked him to where the car was waiting.

They then removed the cloth and revealed the car to him. The baby boy’s face lit up with joy and excitement as he saw the car. He wasted no time in getting inside the car.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olivia nice reacted:

“Me seeing this child surprising the parents too when the time comes.”

Big success said:

“Why Una con tie him eyes for Pikin wey never no anything.”

Gracekelly wrote:

“My unborn child will never lack in jesus name.”

Triciazeal:

“So this boy done first me buy car.”

Nonnysamuel:

“Make As the car move tears of the Sleep. no stress bo Benz.. boy may your garage never get dry when yoU get older. u go gift ur parent.”

Clarabolinga:

“Why una dey stress the innocent smallboys.”

Harmonye:

“And thats how he is going to buy car for mama and papa when they are old..Amen.”

Khair's lncense:

“Is tieing of the eyes necessary?”

Queen slimzy:

“I can't wait to have my own baby i Happy birthday little prince.”

