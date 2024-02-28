As the geometric power plant in Aba is inaugurated, many Nigerians have issued their reactions to the good development

As the video of the plant is trending online, many social media users, including Kalu Aja, took to X to talk about it

The 188 Mega Watt power plant is said to be capable of generating 27 electricity and powering the Aba industrial cluster

Positive reactions trailed the inauguration of the 188 Mega Watt geometric power plant in Aba.

The power plant, located in Osisoma, is said to be able to generate 27/4 electricity for the households and businesses connected to it.

The geometric power plant is generating many reactions. Photo credit: X/Kalu Aja and Aba Power.

According to information, the Aba Power Electricity distribution company will take power from the plant and distribute it in nine local government areas.

Abia state is made up of 17 local government areas. The industrial city of Aba will benefit from the geometric power plant.

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have described the completion of the power plant as a positive development.

Kalu Aja, a commentator on economic issues, said on X:

"Hopefully, this translates to better margins for goods produced in Aba, leading to higher productivity and more commerce, which leads to more VAT and PAYE revenue to Nigeria and Abia State. It’s now important that users pay Geometric for the power and hard work. This is a national project. The FG allowed Geometric to carve out Aba from the Enugu Disco and various Federal governments stepped in to resolve the issues around that. This is a win for Nigeria and shows what is possible when Federal and State government works together for a purpose."

See a video of the power plant shared on TikTok by @trendculture_tv:

Reactions to video of geometric power station in Aba

@Chris Peters836 said:

"I think time don reach to relocate to my state."

@Gozieson said:

"What about those of us living in Umuahia? can't we benefit from this good work because we're part of Abia State."

@Pips Bankz reacted:

"I can testify. This is true. Congrats Abians."

