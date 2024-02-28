A jubilant resident of Aba has expressed happiness after she experienced 48 hours of steady power supply

In a clip posted on X, the lady was in her room which was nicely lit up, and she said the power had not blinked

The Geometric Power Plant installed in Osisioma, Aba boosts 188MW of electricity, and it has generated celebrations

A lady said there has been a steady power supply in Aba, Abia state, since the inauguration of the Geometric Power Plant.

The power plant, which boasts 188MW, was inaugurated earlier this week, and there was a massive celebration online.

The lady said light stayed in her house for two days without blinking. Photo credit: X/Chude and kelexfilms.

In a video seen on the X handle of Chude, the lady said for days, there has been 24/7 power in her house.

She told those who may have left the city of Aba to return since the area is now an electricity heaven.

The Geometric power plant is to give electricity to nine out of the 17 local government areas in Abia state.

Sharing the video, Chude wrote:

"Aba residents now enjoy 24/7 electricity. Aba is currently the most thriving city for living and investing in Nigeria."

Reactions as lady celebrates 48 hours electricity in Aba

@fortunateozuyak said:

"Electricity is one thing that can make you happy even when you don’t have food and money."

@PaulPositive4 said:

"By the time light bill comes, they’ll learn to get ride of unnecessary lights bulbs."

@DavymartinCE0 commented:

"I am happy for aba but at the same time this shows of useless this country is. In 2024, more than 85% of Nigerian homes struggle for an average 6hrs per day. This is terrible."

@Tenth10th_ said:

"Please, you guys should watch out for agents of destruction. Also manage the light by switching off appliances and bulbs when not in use."

FG transfers Zungeru hydroelectric power plant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the FG has officially transferred the operations of the Zungeru hydroelectric power plant to a concessionaire.

This 700-megawatt plant, situated in Zungeru, central Nigeria, was constructed with the assistance of a $1.3 billion loan from China.

This transition is anticipated to make a substantial contribution to fulfilling the nation's escalating energy requirements.

