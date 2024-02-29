A black man was filled with joy after a DNA test confirmed that he was not the father of a three-month-old baby

The mother of the child who was already in a relationship with another man claimed that the baby was his

The woman felt ashamed and ran out when the results were revealed while the man screamed in excitement

A woman's attempt to prove that her ex-lover was the father of her three-month-old baby left her in total shame.

In a video shared on TikTok by @officialmauryshow, the lady first claimed that her man had been lying about the length of their relationship.

Man rejoices as DNA result surfaces

Despite the man insisting that he was infertile, the lady chose to bring him for the DNA test to prove that he was lying and to make him take responsibility.

However, the lady’s hopes were dashed when DNA proved that the man was not the father of the baby.

The man jumped up in excitement stating that the woman could now leave him alone since the baby wasn't his.

The lady who came to the show with the current man in her life ran out in shame and tears.

The show's host sympathised with her reminding her of the man in her life who was ready to take responsibility. Her man also reassured her by giving her a warm hug.

Reactions as man rejoices over DNA test result

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Six Baby reacted:

“I really don't get the running away part.”

Tiffany Gonsalves said:

“The guy mouthed the words "You are not". He knew what Maury was going to say.”

Jill Gil|198 said:

“Why run like there somewhere to hide.”

@gdubulous said:

“The poor baby crying in the background.”

@lenee said:

I'm crying it was the "I milly rock on any block."

@k lew said:

“The way she already knew.”

Bossdaddydre_ said:

“The run backstage was so delayed.”

Watch the video below:

Man discovers wife cheated after DNA test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a shocking story of infidelity and deception has gone viral on Twitter, where a user named @iamAbode shared the story of a man who found out that his three children are not biologically his.

However, he revealed that he had a car accident five years before he met his wife, which left him with a condition that made him infertile. He did not tell his wife about his condition because he was hopeful that God would heal him.

Source: Legit.ng