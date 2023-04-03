A video of a little girl has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions over the outfits of the child

In the video, the little girl is seen in an off-shoulder dress with a lace front wig for her birthday celebration

The now-trending clip left many people outraged over what they tagged as inappropriate for her age

When it comes to fashion and style, there are some mothers who get their children slaying and from a young age too.

However, debate about what kinds of dressing is appropriate for a child continues to be a constant, especially on social media.

A case in point is a clip of a little girl celebrating her birthday in fashionable garbs.

Photos of the little girl's birthday looks. Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

The video first sees the girl rocking a lace frontal wig, and in a white dress featuring off-shoulder sleeves with a tulle flounce making the lower part of the dress.

She also appears to be wearing makeup.

Other montages that follow show the girl in different stylish garb popular among adult women.

Check out thvideo below:

Mixed reactions trail video of little girl's birthday look

diva_wallstickers:

"I tot is an adult with stunted growth."

wunmiomotoshoo:

"Let kid be kid no even concern me in this matter , but why the baby is so fine makeup on fleek , dresses on point."

nnenna_blinks_:

"Stop living your life through your children. Dress kids appropriately and allow them to be kids. You Dey give breastpadded dress for pikin wey never develop Bobby na ment."

thrift_nighty.more:

"Some mothers should let kids be kids please. This is wrong."

apeke_xo:

"d other outfit are lovely, the first gown tho, and the hair is way too much for a young girl."

gylliananthonette:

"When you dnt let kids be kids, they start looking like old women."

