A beautiful lady has relocated to the United States to be with her husband after three years of waiting

The happy lady shared a video clip showcasing her trip to the airport, her flight, and how she was welcomed by her husband

Netizens have taken turns to send congratulatory messages to the young lady on TikTok

A lady has proudly shared her relocation journey to the United States of America with her followers.

The lady identified as @airphya_nayel on TikTok revealed that she had waited for three years to relocate.

Lady travels to America to meet husband Photo credit: @airphyatravel/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady relocates to US to meet husband

She took her followers all through her journey till she got to the United States using a video clip.

She was gladly welcomed to the US by her husband who picked her up and drove her back home amid joy and excitement.

The happy woman couldn't hide the excitement of reuniting with her husband after being separated from each other for a long while.

Netizens congratulate lady who relocated to US

The lady received lots of congratulatory messages from her followers.

Eddysilkk said:

“Don't be disobedient to him oo. always respect and honour him.”

T.gold said:

“I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn. congratulations.”

Xoxo_beauty reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@marvel Jnr said:

“Congratulations but do you mean you applied 3 years ago?”

Moda reacted:

“I tap into this Grace.”

@y2k shopesky said:

“Congratulation ooo my sis pls pray for me and my husband.”

@favour speak said:

“Congratulations to you dear am next to testify in Jesus name amen amen amen.”

@estherkununya said:

“Congratulations my dear friend God bless you and your family.”

Abena said:

“Can't wait to join hubby, miss him everyday.”

Miss Adom said:

“You attended smarts right?”

Watch the video below:

Lady gets job after relocating to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who moved to the UK was fortunate to get a job, but it ended within three weeks The lady, Precious Ubani, said she has stayed in the UK for three months after relocation from Nigeria.

In a TikTok video that has touched many hearts, Precious said someone told her about the job, and she got it after applying. Sadly, the care job has ended because the old man she cared for passed away. She narrated that the man was not sick as she was with him the day he passed.

Precious said the man went out and was involved in a ghastly motor accident which took his life. When the UK police informed her of the ugly mishap, Precious said she broke down in tears since she was close to the man. Her followers on TikTok who saw the video asked her to take heart.

Source: Legit.ng