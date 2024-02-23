A Nigerian lady has shared what she went through during the festive period spent at her husband's family house

According to her, they turned her into a chef and she kept cooking different meals nonstop for the family

Netizens stormed the comments section to applaud her strength and also share their experiences with their in-laws

A Nigerian lady has been making headlines after sharing her experience as the lady wife of her husband's family.

She shared a video of herself cooking large quantities of assorted meals for the entire family.

Junior wife cooks for husband's family Photo credit: @nurse_thriftwears/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Last wife shares ordeal at family house

The lady identified as @nurse_thriftwears on TikTok revealed that during the last festive period, she was on a 'cookathon' for her husband’s family.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Being the wife of the last son of her husband's family of nine boys, all the cooking was left for her to do as the junior wife.

In a viral video, the young lady was captured cooking spaghetti, fried rice, and pepper soup in a very large quantity.

She used firewood to prepare the meals in the middle of the compound all alone.

She captioned the video:

“Pov: you are the last wife in d family of 9 boys. This one pass cookathon.”

Reactions as lady cooks for husband's family

The video ignited lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Manuela Escoba said:

“Omo I'm the 2nd wife and I use glasses. I let them know say I be blind bat right from time. If they are ready to use gas then no problem.”

Heryinkegold reacted:

“Thank God I'm a nurse, dem no give me chance for work.”

JoyJoel said:

“Hmmm babe you are trying 0o, My hubby is also the last son which makes me the last wife, but I no dey stress myself oo.”

@ngozionyema613 said:

“What if I can't cook in that large qty? I guess it's because u can cook.”

Favzyblossom said:

“I'm the only married wife in the family of 4boys my prayer point every is make my husband siblings marry person come join.”

@sa_fay said:

“If I come back fr Christmas again make I know wetin cause am.”

Akorfa Daniella said:

“I'm the last too but married to the first born.”

Watch the video below:

Blind lady cooks sweet moi-moi with firewood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a blind Nigerian mother has impressed netizens online with her smartness despite her condition.

The blind woman did not allow her condition to hinder her from carrying out basic tasks in her home. A heartwarming and inspiring clip showed her preparing a pot of moi-moi (bean pudding) with firewood.

Her son shared a video of the moment on TikTok with the caption: "I want to quickly show you how my mother makes moi-moi without her sight. She switches on the blending machine herself. After which, she put all the ingredients and put it on fire. Then she calls me to take my food after it is ready."

Source: Legit.ng