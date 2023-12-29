The Canadian Government has issued a new proof of funds requirments for those seeking to study in the country in 2024

The new guidelines for Canadian study permit posted on the official website will take effect from January 1, 2024

From January 1, 2024, students seeking to study in Canada must present proof of funds of 20,635 CAD or N13.9 million

There is a new guideline for proof of funds for international students seeking to study in Canada.

The updated proof of funds for Canadian study permit is seen on the country's official website, where immigration information is usually posted.

The new proof of funds for the study visa takes effect from January 1, 2024. Photo credit: Getty Images/NickyLloyd, Bloomberg and Aaron Foster. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The proof of funds requirement showed that Canada study visa applications must have 20,635 CAD or N13.9 million from January 1, 2024.

New requirements for Canada study permit from January 1, 2024

Before January 1, the proof of funds for a Canada study permit was pegged at 10,000 CAD or N6.7 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

If the student would come to Canada with two family members, they would be $25,690 or N17.3 million.

Also, if the family members the student is bringing are up to seven, they would need $54,611 or N36.9 million as proof of funds.

The information on the website reads:

"We’ve updated our financial requirements for study permit applicants. This change applies to new study permit applications received on or after January 1, 2024. The new amounts reflect updated cost-of-living requirements. These requirements will be adjusted each year as Statistics Canada updates the low-income cut-off."

Proof of funds for express entry visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported listed the amount needed as proof of funds for a Canada express entry visa.

The website of the Government of Canada has an authentic list of the amount of money immigrants need as proof of funds.

As an individual applying for a Canadian express entry visa, the website states that you must have at least N9.3 million or 13,757 CAD.

This means Nigerians and citizens of other countries relocating to Canada must show the funds as listed before they receive a visa.

Source: Legit.ng