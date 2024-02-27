Renowned American music executive DJ Khaled buzzed the internet with a hilarious clip he shared online

In the viral video, the disc jockey was being jacked up by two security guards from his car to the stage where he performed in Miami

While in the process, Khaled revealed that he wanted to dirty his Air Jordan, hence the need for the display

American music executive Khaled Mohammed Khaled, best known as DJ Khaled, left netizens in stitches with a recent video of him at an event.

The Grammy winner was seen being detained by two security guards before a performance in Miami.

DJ Khaled gets carried by security guards to protect his Air Jordan from dirty. Credit: @djkhaled

Source: Instagram

In a funny video sighted by Legit.ng, on Monday, February 26, the hip-hop star had two security guards carry him from one truck to another and then to the stage to keep his Nike shoes clean for a performance at the 2024 South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami.

"I don't want to get my Jordans dirty. Can I get everybody to help me?" asked Khaled, 48, from a car as two security guards approached to assist him. "Thank you, brothers. I appreciate it."

The terrain appeared sandy in the region, so the two guys brought Khaled to a tiny vehicle with a truck bed on which he could stand. "Can't mess up the Js," he remarked.

After the van took him to a location near the stage, two guards picked him up and carried him to the stairs for his entrance. He thanked the men before exiting and meeting his fans in the audience.

Khaled performed a hit-filled setlist with special guest Rick Ross in front of a sizable audience, and everything seemed to go off without a hitch.

See below:

See how Netizen reacted to DJ Khaled's video

@HeshComps:

"Did that 50-year-old man just asked to be carried because he didn't want to get his shoes dirty?"

@TheDaddyPanda:

"All that money and he worried about some sneakers? He can’t buy another pair?

@drakson_MCI:

"It took him 3 business days just to try and stand up."

@cat_falco:

"What’s crazy is out of 6 people…not one person said, “just take off your shoes”.

@youluvgem:

"All that money but ain't buy shoe covers? We used to throw plastic bags on our shoes lmao."

Source: Legit.ng