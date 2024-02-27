A Nigerian father of six from Lagos shared his ordeal of waiting in a long queue to buy the 25kg custom rice that was sold for N10K

A Nigerian dad who lives in Lagos with his six children told his story of how he endured a long and tiring queue to buy the 25kg custom rice that was offered for N10K.

When he got there, he saw that there were already about 60 people waiting in line, but he did not give up hope.

He opens up. Photo credit: super881fm/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He said he wanted to buy the rice for his family because it was cheaper than the regular rice in the market.

He waited patiently for his turn, even though the sun was scorching and the crowd was restless.

He also witnessed the hardship that some people went through at the centre, as some of them fainted from fatigue and dehydration after standing for hours.

In a the video shared by @super881fm, he said he was lucky to get one bag of rice after hours of queuing.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mancity Is_My Life said:

“Why you go get 6 children sef.”

Bron breaker reacted:

“Why ekiti people.”

Ejicemma wrote:

“Custom officials or the govt. yet to issue a single statement about this. Life has no meaning in Naija.”

Yahayabage tambuwal:

“I know this man naaa ago palace way okota Lagos.”

MC Prof:

“Tinubu well done you are working.”

NS5 Wale:

“My ex daddy.”

The Professor:

“Confession break bone. After so many years it now you are taking Fela advice.”

EXPRESS STORE:

“APC why, don't mention Tinubu alone. Tinubu has not yet started. we still dey face failures of buhari.”

UNILAG student buys rice at massive discount of N10k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a brave student from the University of Lagos exposed a secret deal that allowed her to buy half a bag of rice for a mere N10,000.

In the TikTok clip, she noted that she was motivated by her adventurous friends, who convinced her to take the risk and join them in this incredible bargain, which sounded almost unbelievable.

She proudly showed off the rice she had successfully obtained while explaining that filming at the customs office had a strict ban.

