A surprising video of a student who looks like American rapper, Cardi B, has been trending on social media

In the video, the girl's classmates teased her for eating 'bole' despite her resemblance to a high-class singer

The video ignited reactions from netizens in the comments section with some doubting the resemblance

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media for having an uncanny resemblance with Grammy Award-winning rapper, Cardi B.

In a video shared on TikTok by @vin_nee, the viral student was captured eating ‘bole’ while being filmed.

Lady who looks like Cardi B Photo credit: @vin_nee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady who looks like Cardi B goes viral

The clip showed the girl getting hyped and teased by her friend who was behind the camera and some other coursemates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At one point, the girl looked at the camera as her friend and smiled sweetly, further revealing the resemblance between herself and the singer.

The video was captioned:

“Cardi B caught on camera eating bole.”

Reactions trail video of Cardi B’s look-alike

The video has sparked lots of mixed reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Camille Kali said:

“She doesn't look like Cardi B not at all.”

Marie reacted:

“She doesn't look like Cardi B.”

Victor reacted:

“Cardi B without makeup.”

Becca Bowtique said:

“She looks like Cardi B when Cardi B doesn't has makeup on.”

@khuss said:

“This girl is fine pass cardi B without makeup she's very beautiful.”

@ayomi_gold3 reacted:

“She look like cardi b if cardi did not put make up onjer face.”

Bae Bhief reacted:

“She fine pass cardi B seff.”

Paschaline Ella Onyi said:

“She look like cardi b she look more beautiful when she smiles.”

SLIMBADDIE said:

“Nigeria cardi b u fine normally.”

Sonia reacted:

“Nope she doesn't look 0º like Cardi B.”

Verhline Primah said:

“Guys she looks like Cardi B. Without makeup f and the Kenyan Cardi B looks like Cardi B with makeup on & that's the difference.”

DEX said:

“She looks like Cardi B.”

Watch the video below:

Lady with striking resemblance to Tiwa Savage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as @she_her_love on Twitter has shared photos of herself to prove her resemblance to Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage is a renowned Nigerian artiste who has won several awards in the music industry. Love, who claims to share a striking resemblance with the singer, shared her photos on Twitter, which quickly went viral.

Reacting to her tweet, some Nigerians took sides while noting that she might be related to the singer. However, some trolls were not having it as they knocked Love for claiming to look like Tiwa.

Source: Legit.ng