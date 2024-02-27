A Nigerian lady who confessed to having a crush on a meat seller became an internet sensation

A woman who revealed her romantic feelings for a meat seller captured the attention of many internet users after she posted her video on the popular social media platform TikTok.

The video shared by @iamkingmilani featured the man sitting calmly near his meat products, unaware of the woman’s admiration.

The lady was crushing on him. Photo credit: @iamkingmilani/TikTok

The woman, who was holding the camera, expressed her attraction to the man who had a simple and modest business that some people might not appreciate or respect.

The woman said that she might have developed a strong liking for the man, who seemed to have a good personality and a handsome appearance.

The video quickly went viral, with many viewers commenting on the woman’s boldness and the man’s charm.

Escrado001 said:

“Person husband.”

Chubby Glory wrote:

“Butcher way dey ride Lexus na the Lexus dey ur eyes my dear.”

Milani:

“U see urselfInor even know if he Dey drive Lexus.”

Sandra sandra:

“He is my customer oo , he is married with one beautiful daughter.”

Abba3567:

“Why u no go love butcher when hunger wan finish us.”

Baby Lina:

“My elder sister husband brother. he's married please with a child.”

Abdul Web Designer:

“I need a girlfriend even if na Olosho I don mind.”

Prõm pröm:

“Things cost na at least I now go dey see meat chop.”

DoubleV:

“Na Ekpoma be this sooo, this guy is very nice.”

Buttercup:

“My customer for market square.”

Favy:

“3who video my meat customer for market square.”

Monic j:

“Na market square dis guy Dey sell.”

Toxic' divvy:

“He get wife oo.”

Kayceelwuji:

“This guy looks like wakanda.”

Lady falls in love with a handsome supermarket worker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @zandy489, went to a supermarket and saw a very handsome man working as an attendant at the place.

She was too shy to approach the man to express her feelings, even though she liked him. The lady had to make a TikTok video to ask people to help her.

Many wondered why she wasted the time she could have used to talk to the man on recording a short video.

