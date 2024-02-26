A Nigerian mother packaged food items and sent them to her daughter, who received them with joy

The lucky lady got rice, tubers of yam, beans, corn, millet, onions and so many other food condiments

As soon as she received the food, the lady recorded a video of the bags and posted it on TikTok for her followers to see

As hardship bites harder, a Nigerian mother packaged a lot of food and sent it to her daughter.

The lady, @tastietour, shared a video on TikTok to showcase the food items to her followers.

Source: TikTok

Food stuff such as numerous tubers of yam, corn, beans, rice, dates fruits, onions and millet were seen in bags.

The lady, who is a food content creator, said her mother sent her the foodstuff to support her work.

She captioned the video:

"My mum sent me foodstuff as support for food content creation. What's life without family? My mum sent me foodstuffs stuffs to easy the stress of buying in this economy."

People who saw the huge food items congratulated the lady saying it is not easy to have such in the prevailing inflation in Nigeria.

Reactions as lady gets foodstuff from her mother

@yogo said:

"God bless our parents who support us, tooth and nail."

@Ann Chiwanta said:

"Omo your mama get money oo."

@ifeomasunday51 said:

"This is worth more than gold. God bless her."

@DÉÑÌ reacted:

"Tell me you're a billionaire without telling me you're a billionaire."

@Khair’s collections said:

"I just followed you, if not for anything for that amazing woman who believes in you and is looking up to u pls make her proud may God bless our mothers♥."

@nuellaeve05 asked:

"Where did your mom see this kind food? Please can I come and stay with you and please thank her for me God bless."

@fabulousness said:

"Your mum should adopt me, please."

