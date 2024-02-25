Following the increase in cement price, a man's heart was shattered when he saw the quality of blocks made on his site

The man crushed them with his hand as he lamented that only sand was used to produce the weak blocks

Many people who reacted to his video said that he should supervised the production of the blocks himself

A man who makes funny videos online has shown people the quality of blocks that were produced for him.

To show how weak the blocks her, he crushed them with his palm as if they were biscuits and not made with cement.

The man crushed the blocks with his hand. Photo source: @iammroctopu

Cement block production

He (@iammroctopu) complained that the bricklayers used only sand to make the blocks for him. The man said he would not let the situation slide.

Pieces of the same blocks were around a house that had been roofed; which makes one question the quality of the structure.

In his video's comment section, many Nigerians said he should have supervised the block production by himself.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

bigsamle said:

"I think the problem is from the sand maybe the sand should not be use alone without mixing it with shape."

PROF BOBBY JĀY said:

"I remember they do this to me also 500 blocks I later use am feel the floor."

lowzag joked:

"Make the bricklayers mount ham sharp sharp, you no go notice."

Benzema said:

"Guy u would have supervised them when moulding the block that's how they behave if they are not monitored."

RaChy said:

"Na you wan use one bag mould 200 blocks."

Ennyolar21 said:

"No be una talk say make them use one bag of cement do 50 blocks."

born to rule said:

"You didn't wet it probably, wet and leave to dry."

ahmedkehindeadam said:

"The sand they used may be the caused because i saw one like this recently."

Yusuf_Ayodele said:

"Bros, next time, buy the materials by yourself and stay there to monitor them don't let them manage materials."

