A TikTok video of a young man who purchased a motorcycle and assembled it with his friends went viral

The man revealed that he paid 1.1 million naira for the motorcycle, which astonished many viewers

He showed the steps of putting it together, which involved joining all the parts, which some commented was exciting

A captivating video of a young man who splurged on a brand-new motorcycle and invited his friends to help him assemble it from scratch has become a sensation on TikTok.

The man proudly disclosed that he shelled out a whopping 1.1 million naira for the sleek motorcycle, which left many viewers in awe and disbelief.

It was assembled. Photo credit: @utimekingsley/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @utimekingsley, he documented the entire process of setting it up, which entailed bringing together all the intricate parts, which some followers remarked was fascinating and thrilling to watch.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tobi said:

“Una no won de buy car again.”

Daniel Cityboy wrote:

“I need it.”

The spirit:

“How much haojue lycky??”

Halifasani375:

“Pls how much haejou lucky plus.”

Shmurda:

“You get Mercedes product.”

Hameed:

“If na me go couple am omoh. I no buy.”

Dammygold:

“Congrats more keys nah Benz you go buy next.”

Classicsamcoded1:

“Bought mine last year Dec 950k total package.”

Emmanuel Robinson:

“A win is a win regardless. congrats man.”

Oriadedammyking:

“How much is car go.”

Ezekiel:

“How much is target pls.”

Nigerian man rejoices as he unveils new motorcycle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that netizens are celebrating with a Nigerian man who successfully acquired a brand new motorcycle.

In a video he shared, the man, identified as Captain Barotelli congratulated himself after achieving the feat. The video showed when Barotelli unveiled the bike at a place which appeared to be a mechanic workshop. The entire body parts of the new bike were packed in cartons.

The parts were carefully coupled together by the technician. When netizens asked the man to tell them how much he bought the bike, he disclosed that it cost him N540k. Many people wished him well and said the next thing he would buy is a Mercedes Benz.

Source: Legit.ng