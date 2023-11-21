A Nigerian man is overwhelmed with joy after he successfully purchased a brand new Carter Tec motorcycle

He posted a video in which he unveiled the new bike and coupled its parts at a mechanic workshop

When asked by netizens, the man told them that he bought the bike at the princely sum of N540k

Netizens are celebrating with a Nigerian man who successfully acquired a brand new motorcycle.

In a video he shared, the man, identified as Captain Barotelli congratulated himself after achieving the feat.

The man said he bought the bike for N540k. Photo credit: TikTok/@.k.barlotelli.

The video showed when Barotelli unveiled the bike at a place which appeared to be a mechanic workshop.

The entire body parts of the new bike were packed in cartons. The parts were carefully coupled together by the technician.

When netizens asked the man to tell them how much he bought the bike, he disclosed that it cost him N540k.

Many people wished him well and said the next thing he would buy is a Mercedes Benz.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate man who bought new motorcycle

@kingzVibes05 said:

"Big congratulations bro. You fit still carry this bike collect person girlfriend wey dey drive Benz."

@Eddie said:

"Congratulations bro. How much did you buy it please reply me."

@Emma Tokas said:

"Omo! You try oo 500k plus. More wining God bless."

@Slimzy said:

"Big ups my brother. More keys."

@Jomax asked:

"Carter still dey available, my favourite bike."

@Frenzy dubem said:

"Na like this Pablo day take start. Big congrats bro."

@oba Pluto said:

"Congratulations bro more keys to come. Next one will be Benz I pray."

@lucky ikedi said:

"I just got mine this year too but hope next year will be Benz."

