Ahmed Musa was glad to welcome a cyclist who rode all the way from Benue state to pay him a special visit

In a post he made on Instagram, Ahmed Musa posed for photographs with the cyclist when he reached his house

The Super Eagle's captain said the visit from the cyclist meant a lot to him, especially as he put so much effort into it

A man rode a bicycle from Benue state to Ahmed Musa's house just to visit and greet him.

The Super Eagles captain shared photos of the young cyclist on his Instagram page.

Ahmed Musa posed with the fan for a photograph. Photo credit: Instagram/Ahmed Musa.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, Ahmed Musa said the visit by the enthusiastic fan meant a lot to him.

He thanked the fan for the huge show of unwavering love exemplified by the distance he covered to visit him.

He wrote:

"Huge shoutout to this incredible fan who cycled all the way from Benue State just to visit me! Your dedication and support means the world to me! Thank you for your unwavering love!"

Social media users also joined in congratulating the rider for meeting Musa.

See the post below:

Reactions as man rides bike to Ahmed Musa's house

@jay_bichi said:

"But warn him not to try this again coz e go think say na new way of hustling and na good people like you wey go even take eyes look am more blessings, captain."

@nazeefe.wudil remarked:

"You deserve more than this love the governor."

@ussymoney_ said:

"Me I go trek come visit you skippo."

@a4dabledesigns said:

"You deserve every good thing that comes your way skippo."

@comrshuaib commented:

"Many people go soon start this journey again."

@chimdindu34 said:

"God bless you sir for always recognising, the governor himself."

FIFA gives Super Eagles new rank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that despite losing the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, Nigeria still ranked higher in global football than Ivory Coast.

According to a new ranking released by FIFA, Nigeria moved 14 places to the 28th position globally.

Nigeria was ranked the 3rd best team in Africa behind Morrocco and Senegal, with Ivory Coast ranked 5th.

Source: Legit.ng