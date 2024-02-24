A man said he noticed that weevils entered his beans, and he decided to put them under the sun to clear the pests

However, goats and chickens came calling and wanted to finish the beans for him, so he devised a means to protect it

He kept his blueatooth speaker close to the beans and was making funny noise to keep away goats and chickens

A Nigerian man said he devised a good means to protect his beans from chickens and goats.

In a video he posted on TikTok the man, @sedboi24h, said the weevils entered the beans he kept in his kitchen.

The man said the goats and chickens wanted to finish his beans. Photo credit: TikTok/@sedboi24h and Getty Images/Tom and Steve.

He therefore decided to clear the pests by keeping the beans in the sun. However, there was another problem because goats and chickens came calling.

To protect the beans from goats and chickens, he put a bleutooth speaker close to the beans.

He then went back to his room, and he was making funny noises to scare away the goats.

TikTok users have said farmers should adopt the method, while others laughed in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man devises means to keep away goats

@Ella Anyiador said:

"If you have an oven, put the beans in for about three minutes inside, remove and sieve. If you don’t have an oven, use a frying pan. Put the beans inside the hot dry fry pan."

@+234 said:

"Final conclusion na only me normal for this country."

@PRETTY JOY said:

"On top these small beans? If you buy full beg of beans na AY you go call."

@saviour BTC commented:

"I talk am say na only me normal for this country."

@Nkiru Mbibi remarked:

"Update for upcoming farmers."

@Yousouph Abdulbasit said:

"People wey well for this country no reach three."

