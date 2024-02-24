A Nigerian man has succeeded since joining crypto trading as he built his second mansion from his USDT profit

The crypto trader said that he is very grateful for how much he has achieved since he came into the crypto community

The interior of the man's house showed his line of work as he designed Bitcoin symbol on his POP ceiling

A successful Nigerian crypto trader known as Noblecoins on X shared his latest achievement.

The man built a mansion with Gerard stone-coated roofing material after making many dollars (USDT) from trading meme coins.

Photo of man on the left has no connection to the story, it's for illustration purpose only. Photo source: NobleCoins, Getty Images/Luis Alvarez

Source: TikTok

House with stone-coated roof

Noblecoins said that his line changed after he came into the cryptocurrency ecosystem. He revealed that the house is his second building.

A look at the photos he shared showed the compound was interlocked. He designed a Bitcoin badge on his POP ceiling.

@Oyoro4 said:

"Congratulations odogwu, e go reach you reading this, amen."

@InfluencerDee said:

"Congratulations Noble."

@goldukaegb said:

"Congratulations boss well deserved."

@Rich_mornie said:

"A noble home for a noble man like you. Can’t wait fo what I will achieve in the coming year. I will come back to this tweet."

@CWEmbassy said:

"Very huge congratulations my G."

@Baby_Kawhi said:

"You dey motivate me dieee‼️ Congrats my guy."

@Nwokeudo1 said:

"Congratulations, mine is coming soon."

@harryladipo said:

"Congratulations sir, more to come."

@unclesam_001 said:

"Many, many, many more wins!!!"

@heartbreakspace said:

"Mad, congrats boss inspiration on steroids."

@Lil_Osopher said:

"Yoo you built this? @NobleCoins W."

@JuliusElum said:

"Wow!!! Congratulations brother. You have made Mama proud. Even prouder than she ever imagined. By the way, I love the POP, the vibe is out of this world."

@OnwaSamuel1 said:

"Massive. Congratulations upon Congratulations Bro…. More and more to come."

Another young man built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man who built a house for himself after making it in life has celebrated his achievement online.

The man (@succesful___) shared a clip that had the building stages the house went through before it was roofed.

Source: Legit.ng