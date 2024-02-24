A lady said class attendance in her school is taken by fingerprint, and she shared a video of herself in the classroom

In the video, she took her attendance by placing her finger on a fingerprint scanner and passed it to another person

Many of her followers who saw the video said it would be impossible to ask a friend to do it for you or to miss classes

There is a school where class attendance is taken by a fingerprint scanner which is passed around to students.

A video shared on TikTok by one of the students of the school showed how it is done in the classroom.

The lady said attendance is taken with a fingerprint scanner. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigteee2023.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @bigteee2023, the fingerprint scanner was going around, and students were placing their fingers on it to tick and confirm they were in class.

TikTok users who saw the video insisted no one could help a friend write their names as some students do in some higher institutions.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The video is captioned:

"You can't miss class because attendance is done by fingerprint."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows how attendance is taken in her school

@REHHY said:

"If I can't miss class, then that machine go miss."

@Godson commented:

"If they like make them use face ID."

@oma_spellz said:

"Na to carry the machine dey go house. Make everybody rest."

@MAURICE-MICHAEL said:

"Lmao, if them like, use blood covenant to mark attendance, I go still miss class if I feel like."

@Madonna said:

"If dem like make dem dey use blood sample if I no wan go, class, I no go go!!"

Stacy reacted:

"Dey play. Even if they use DNA."

@Precious said:

"Omo make unizik no try this one o."

@ELLA THE ABA OUTFITDESIGNER said:

"Me wey be assistant course rep i never enter class this semester."

Lady shares video of her first day in school

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who is a new student in law school shared a video showing how her first day in school went.

In a short clip she posed on TikTok, the lady showed the beautiful classroom at the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt.

The video sparked interest among many social media users who wanted to know more about the school.

Source: Legit.ng