A video of a female student eating her food under a desk has surfaced online and got people talking

One of her coursemates recorded her without her knowledge and shared the video on social media

Mixed reactions have trailed the video, with many people taking sides with the caught female student

A lady has shared a video of her colleague eating under her desk during a lecture.

While the name of the institution was not given, @_anngeorge_ found it amusing that her colleague did such.

Female student hides to eat under a desk. Photo Credit: (@_anngeorge_)

Source: TikTok

From the 11-second video, it appeared the student did not know she was being recorded. The video has gone viral online and generated a buzz.

Many people funnily took sides with the eating student. The clip has amassed over 100k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

People reacted to the incident

Shin min said:

"People like this ehn .

"They always turn out to be more healthier."

UNKNOWN said:

"Na so una da suffer for this school nawa oo."

prettypeculiar23 said:

"Ehh you don catch me.

"Eye been dey turn me ehh."

Šñów~whïtę said:

"Shee make I die of hunger cos I wan b a graduate ??"

amazing grace said:

"Tell me say ur eye dey that food, I know say you sabi beg."

Healing said:

"Her sandal be like the one wey Jesus wear."

Onyinye said:

"Why is she hiding like that?"

Benzor said:

"I thought I have seen it all but no."

Anastasia Atsu said:

"What if person weh deh her front just mess. straight inside that food."

gifty said:

"Chop ooo na who chop Dey understand book."

Teacher eats pupil's food in class

In a related report, a teacher was caught eating a pupil's food in class.

A video showing the man in the act was shared on Instagram and sparked reactions among netizens.

With a microphone in one hand, the teacher bent and scooped spaghetti from the little girl's plate, using her fork to put it in his mouth.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female student had hidden under a desk to eat.

In a video shared by @uniport_slays on Instagram, the young lady, in the presence of her coursemates and a lecturer, boldly consumed garri and soup.

Her coursemates perceived the aroma of her food and turned their heads to watch her in awe. The lady, however, cared less about the attention she was getting and focused on eating her food.

Source: Legit.ng