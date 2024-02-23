The Nigerian lady doing a solo drive from London to Lagos has crossed into Mauritania through the land border

Pelumi Nubi shared a video on her TikTok account showing when she entered Mauritania from Morrocco

She had earlier updated her followers when she arrived in the Sahara Desert and drove through the scorching area

On a solo drive to Lagos, the Nigerian lady has crossed another milestone in her adventurous journey.

Pelumi has driven from London, UK, into France, and Spain, and crossed into Africa in her avowed mission to make it to Nigeria by car.

A new video she posted on her TikTok account showed that she had crossed into Mauritania.

She had earlier updated her followers, telling them she had arrived in the scorching Sahara Desert.

The journey from London to Lagos by car is expected to take Pelumi through 15 countries before she would arrive.

She wrote on TikTok:

"Crossing the border into Mauritania today, and wow, what an adventure! Land border crossings are no joke."

She went on to advise those crossing land borders on what to do to avoid delays. She said:

"Arrive early allows you to beat the crowds and prevent late-night drives! Know the rules and research beforehand where to be and how many posts you need to visit. Make friends. A friendly chat with an officer saved me more than three hours! When another officer told me to join the scanning queue he told him to let me go because we had spoken before. Play dumb. Sometimes, acting a bit clueless helps. You're knowledgeable, but let them feel helpful. Check your documents- Have everything in order and double-check; in fact triple check your stamps before walking away."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as solo driver enters Mauritania

@Jose Okungbowa said:

"Pelumi wishing the best across Mauritania."

@Luxuryhair by Zee commented:

"We will keep putting you in our prayers as you are heading into no man’s land you shall get to Lagos safe and sound love you."

@Damy Bankole said:

"I'm proud of you for your courage."

@sam said:

"I hope to meet you when got to Lagos. The lord will strengthen you and keep you safe in the journey."

Pelumi shows off her car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pelumi Nubi, had shown off her car and what the interiors look like.

The car is specially customised for the tedious road trip, and it has some things that guarantee Pelumi's comfort

In a video she shared, Pelumi said her car has a bed space and a mattress she bought on Amazon, and she will also be travelling with a gas cooker

