"You Are Welcome": Lady From South Africa Arrives Nigeria to Study in University, Shares Experience
- A lady from South Africa has arrived in Nigeria to stay briefly, and she has shared her experiences
- She arrived at the airport in South Africa in readiness for her journey, and she was accompanied by her mother
- When she arrived in Nigeria and saw a police roadblock mounted as a security checkpoint, she wondered if it was a tollgate
Reactions have trailed the video of a South African lady who moved to Nigeria for a brief stay.
In a video trending video on TikTok, the lady said she had mixed feelings about the journey.
The lady, @fitsdudla was seen with her packed bags and also when she arrived at the airport to board her flight.
There was a stopover in Egypt before she transited to Nigeria. She explained in the comment section that she was in Minna, Nigeria to study for a year.
She arrived in Nigeria and she saw a police checkpoint and wondered if it was a tollgate.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as South African lady visits Nigeria
@Ben Whosay commented:
"I hope to join you soon. Nigeria here l come."
@Poppy said:
"Minna of all places. how did you hear of that City please?"
@Mc Moët asked:
"So going to Nigeria must you go through Egypt? Please educate me."
@phumelelephumiezu said:
"I miss Nigeria, it's a very interesting country....the food."
@Tricia asked:
"I went straight to Nigeria from OR Tambo straight to Lagos for about 6 and half hours why via Egypt?"
@bongiwengubaneade said:
"I went via Kenya so fun but I went to Lagos where my in-laws are."
@Craig Bambo said:
"Goodluck and don't forget the 25 litres of water with you."
@user96681717329138 commented:
"I love the toll gate."
@samfad4 said:
"You are welcome sis, hope u enjoy your stay."
