A lady from South Africa has arrived in Nigeria to stay briefly, and she has shared her experiences

She arrived at the airport in South Africa in readiness for her journey, and she was accompanied by her mother

When she arrived in Nigeria and saw a police roadblock mounted as a security checkpoint, she wondered if it was a tollgate

Reactions have trailed the video of a South African lady who moved to Nigeria for a brief stay.

In a video trending video on TikTok, the lady said she had mixed feelings about the journey.

The lady said she is in Nigeria to study. Photo credit: TikTok/@fitsdudla.

The lady, @fitsdudla was seen with her packed bags and also when she arrived at the airport to board her flight.

There was a stopover in Egypt before she transited to Nigeria. She explained in the comment section that she was in Minna, Nigeria to study for a year.

She arrived in Nigeria and she saw a police checkpoint and wondered if it was a tollgate.

Reactions as South African lady visits Nigeria

@Ben Whosay commented:

"I hope to join you soon. Nigeria here l come."

@Poppy said:

"Minna of all places. how did you hear of that City please?"

@Mc Moët asked:

"So going to Nigeria must you go through Egypt? Please educate me."

@phumelelephumiezu said:

"I miss Nigeria, it's a very interesting country....the food."

@Tricia asked:

"I went straight to Nigeria from OR Tambo straight to Lagos for about 6 and half hours why via Egypt?"

@bongiwengubaneade said:

"I went via Kenya so fun but I went to Lagos where my in-laws are."

@Craig Bambo said:

"Goodluck and don't forget the 25 litres of water with you."

@user96681717329138 commented:

"I love the toll gate."

@samfad4 said:

"You are welcome sis, hope u enjoy your stay."

