Teachers from the Bethesda School of the Blind have showcased how they teach their students different dance moves

In the educative video, a teacher allowed the students to hold her and feel her dance movements

This is coming after Nigerians expressed doubts about the condition of the students after watching them dance

Following doubts about the visual impairment of some students of Bethesda School for the Blind, the management has shared a video revealing how they teach the students how to dance.

In the video shared by @bethesdaschoolng on TikTok, a teacher gathered the students and patiently taught them the dance moves one step at a time.

Lady teaches blind students how to dance Photo credit: @bethesdaschoolng/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Blind students learn dance moves in video

The teacher taught them the moves by allowing them to hold and feel her movements as she danced.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The students kept on repeating any move she made while she assisted them by placing their hands or legs the way they should be.

The teacher’s level of understanding and patience as she taught each of them impressed many.

Bethesda School of the Blind shared the video after some Nigerians expressed doubts after watching their students dance to trending songs perfectly.

Reactions as lady teaches blind students

The video sparked massive reactions in the comments section.

@oyinjegede reacted:

“This school is doing wonderfully well God will continue to strengthen you IJN.”

@dwaynemckel|119 said:

“Omo I no fit believe anything how you teach them those steps and they're many even me that I'm not blind I'm still learning those steps since.”

@abayaafrica said:

“Wow. May the lord bless you for this. It is so beautiful to watch.”

Olakiitan said:

“Abeg me too wan go blind.”

Sure boi link commented:

“I wish they all can see this.”

@youngbenefit858 said:

“Una dey take person wey love don blind im eye.”

Ekene said:

“Omo the guy no dey see the watin dey sup but e dey feel am.”

Aloneboy reacted:

“Me wey see self never see anything like this do. II won learn how to dance with the blind method.”

@opegeneral said:

“Omo this seems like a lot of work sha. God pls you.”

Shmemphstr8 said:

“God keep proving for them they deserve happiness.”

@deknight said:

“Wow. Seeing this for the first time. So beautiful and awesome.”

TclaudeN said:

“Great job. Courage to all teachers.”

Atterh reacted:

“God bless you for putting smiles on their faces.”

@evelynegbe said:

“God bless you ma.”

Watch the video below:

Blind girls perform Pluto dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two blind girls from the Bethesda School for the Blind have stunned netizens with their dance moves.

In the video shared by @bethesdaschoolng on TikTok, the girls danced to fast-rising artist, Shallipopi’s Pluto dance. The bold girls danced in sync, matching each other's moves and lightening the hearts of viewers.

Their level of precision, however, ignited curiosity among netizens who found it difficult to believe that the girls were blind. The comments section was filled with the opinions of the netizens.

Source: Legit.ng