A heartwarming TikTok video captured the attention of many viewers as it showed a Nigerian family’s happiness and harmony as they danced together in their partially built house.

The family members, who coordinated their movements with simple but graceful steps, expressed their love and bond for each other through their dancing.

The family appeared happy. Photo credit: @lizzybeestore/TikTok

Source: TikTok

An elderly man also joined in the fun and tried to imitate the young woman at the front, who had a striking appearance with her colourful dyed hair.

The video shared by @lizzybeestore was a celebration of life and family in the midst of challenges and difficulties.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lammy said:

“I need a girifriend who has suffered a lot in her past relationship.”

Olaamoran wrote:

“You turn dad & mum to kids ese, watching you from UK. Many blessings.”

Biamah commented:

“Plz let ur parents rest aba.”

Mariam also commented:

“I love the way u show them love anytime I come across ur videos, this is the best time we show our parents love money is not everything babe sending.”

Easybabe453:

“Mummy will be like which kind problem be this.”

BEBS_SIGNATURE:

“If u watch closely... U will notice no b only the old man Dey dance all hin body sef Dey dance join.”

Happiness84883:

“Are you the only child of your parents because your mom and dad too like you.”

Olami golde:

“This is best way to keep our parents engaged with happiness keep it up.”

Iamoluwatofunmi247:

“I follow you because of this beautiful parent. may them live long. Amen.”

Enoh:

“How i wish my parent are alive too.”

RocketClothing:

“Small dance u tire. The old man still ready for more dance.”

Beautiful family dance together, father looks on smiling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a joyful family who looked like they were having the time of their lives as they danced to a catchy song have gained the attention of many people.

In the captivating video, the energetic mum and the lively kids were showing off their impressive dance skills while the delighted and proud dad admired them.

Finally, they all formed a neat line and then took turns to dance solo, demonstrating that they were a close-knit family who enjoyed expressing themselves through dancing.

Source: Legit.ng