A Nigerian man has corroborated another man's statement which rated Nigeria above the United Kingdom

According to the man, the West African country is even better than the United States and Dubai in certain areas

He explains that there are no new opportunities overseas as the government has done everything for its people

A Nigerian man, @travelandlifestyle.1, has declared that Nigeria is better than the United States and Dubai.

@travelandlifestyle.1 made the statement while supporting a man who rated Nigeria above the United Kingdom.

He rated Nigeria above Dubai and the US. Photo Credit: Henryk Sadura, TikTok/@travelandlifestyle.1

Source: Getty Images

Why @travelandlifestyle.1 rated Nigeria high

In a TikTok video, @travelandlifestyle.1 tackled netizens who knocked the man for rating Nigeria above the UK, saying only those who have gone abroad would understand better.

"Nigeria is one of the places to make easy money," he stated and gave a scenario of the requirements to set up a business in Dubai.

@travelandlifestyle.1 noted that while it is easy to start up a sachet water business in Nigeria, one would be required to get a license, which costs over N2 million, have a standard shop with CCTVs and other necessaries before doing such a business in Dubai.

While also noting that it is easier to start up a business in Nigeria, he maintained that the same cannot be said for the US or Dubai where the government has done everything for their people. In his words:

"Abroad is a place where the government has done everything for the people. There is no new opportunities."

Interestingly, Nigeria beat France and the UK after its unemployment rate was regarded as the third best globally.

People react to the Nigeria-Europe comparison

holar-Wale said:

"Mumu man come back home."

Nana Adjoa said:

"So what is stopping him from coming home, talk talk like this but when u to vacation u don't stay for 2 months, stop the advice no one will take it , unless the person didn't get visa."

VICTOR said:

"Nigeria is better than USA and your in car making video enjoying your life na God go punish that boy."

@may27 GEMINI said:

"His right the problem Nigeria has is bad leadership Nigeria is the best place in the world I always told people but they don't believe."

numberonefanofnigerianmusic said:

"I have always known this, just by instincts. I don't like stress n fear of stray bullets."

Mishack.O G said:

"My brother as you're telling them this they will not believe you they don't know I know Nigeria is hard but Nigeria is still good I'm telling you."

