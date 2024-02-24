A Nigerian man posted his view on the CBN’s new guidelines for BDCs, which he supported as a way to formalise the sector and enforce compliance

The CBN divided the BDCs into two tiers, with different requirements for capital, presence, and locations

The CBN also announced the recapitalisation of BDCs, with minimum capital of N2 billion for Tier 1 and N500 million for Tier 2, and other fees and deposits to be specified later

A Nigerian man had expressed his opinion on the recent guidelines issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regarding the Bureau de Change (BDC).

In a single X post by @alpanatee, the man stated that the CBN was likely to treat the BDCs as a formal financial institution and non-compliance would result in severe penalties, which he thought was a good idea.

In his words:

"BDCs will now be treated like proper Financial Institutions and be audited... so when they sell to people who are not qualified or without the proper documents, dey go collect."

The CBN had been said to want to make sure that Tier 1 BDCs would now need to have a national presence, branches and franchises, while Tier 2 BDCs would be limited to one state with a maximum of three locations.

The new regulation had also stipulated the recapitalisation of BDCs: the minimum capital for Tier 1 was N2 billion, and the minimum capital for Tier 2 was N500 million. Other fees and deposits were to be specified later.

