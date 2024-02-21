A viral TikTok video captured a Nigerian father giving back the dowry to the groom's family

The father explained that it was a Yoruba custom to return the bride's dowry, as he did not sell his daughter

He also blessed the groom with prosperity and wished him well in taking care of the bride

One of the most trending videos on TikTok recently featured a Nigerian father who surprised the groom's family by giving back the dowry money they had paid for his daughter.

The father, who belonged to the Yoruba ethnic group, explained that it was a customary practice in his culture to return the bride's dowry, as a sign of respect and appreciation.

The father held the dowry. Photo credit: @preciousbee_alaga/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He said that he did not sell his daughter, but rather gave her away with love and joy. He then prayed for the groom to have a prosperous and successful life, and to treat his daughter well.

In the video @preciousbee_alaga, the groom's family, who were touched by the father's gesture, gratefully accepted the dowry money and thanked him for his generosity and kindness.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

EmJ said:

“Many of you in the comment section do not know the difference between brideprice and dowry.”

Nemanltreats wrote:

“It means her family is not selling her,if the her,she can come home without fear of anything.”

EricJohnikenna:

“Bride price shuld be abolished really.it's sale weather ppl admit it or not.”

Pecky Empire:

“My bride price was returned and a dowry of 200 was taken from the money.. in my fathers words "l am not selling my only daughter.”

Centralvawulence:

“That's because if anything happens to the girl, her body should be brought back to the father.”

Seyi Funmi606:

“Yinmu If na billion dollar dem no Go ever return am dey play no b Africa parents?”

Linda Holley:

“Please explain someone the CUstoms. Dowry? Bride Price? Etc. I'm ADOS, many don't know. Thank you.”

Fave:

“It means there daughter is not for sale.”

Edmestions:

“My wife is Ondo and the use dis against me when it was time.”

Mrsldahosa:

“When they marry in America they don't pay bride price.”

Babanla76:

“Dowry, the money. goods, or estate that a woman brings to her husband or his family in marriage.”

Lilly Beauty:

“You don't return dowry rather if you feel it's much just take the little amount there and return the rest thats how igbos do.”

