A TikTok video of a customer’s rude response to a perfume seller’s request for feedback went viral

The seller, a young man, politely enquired about the customer’s satisfaction

However, the customer, a woman, lashed out at him and said she would not give him any positive feedback

A shocking video of a customer’s impolite reaction to a perfume seller’s simple request for feedback has gone viral on TikTok.

The seller as shared in @danielperfumes, a young and courteous man, asked the customer, a woman, how she liked the perfume she had bought from him earlier.

The customer was unhappy. Photo credit: @danielperfumes/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, the customer, who seemed very annoyed, snapped at him and said she would not give him any positive feedback or rating because he had refused to give her a discount on the perfume, which she claimed was too expensive.

The video, which was recorded by the seller himself, has attracted a lot of attention from TikTok users who have expressed their opinions on the customer’s behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bobby said:

“This is the best feedback ,it means the product was good but she needed discount.”

Shamsa reacted:

“This sounds like kansiime.”

Josephine:

“Ann Kansime please.”

Alan Harper L:

“All of a sudden I miss watching Kansime's YouTube videos.”

Mummy Emperor:

“She Sounds Like Ann kansime.”

Lydiia 1755:

“Sounds like Kansiime Ann.”

Priscillah Ray:

“No discount no feedback @period.”

WallyTheBold:

"You will know in this world we need each other"

Fashionfreak23:

“I aspire to be this petty!!!’

Rita Ash:

“We never disappoint.”

Yoweri:

“This all does not concern me, but my issue is, I rented a house yesterday buti forgot to locate the road that takes me there.”

Man toasts online vendor, she screenshots his WhatsApp message

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady who sells online narrated a story about her male customer who loves caring for his girlfriend.

She said anytime she posted something online, the man would immediately pay for it and send them to his lover.

The seller admitted that he had been one of her faithful customers. She said she was surprised when the man chatted her up and asked personal questions.

Source: Legit.ng