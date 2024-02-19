Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of a young man preparing to drink garri with palm oil

A young Nigerian man caught his friend in the act and funnily recorded him for internet users to see

Some people offered to help the young man who was videoed, while others found his action hilarious

A Nigerian youth left netizens amused with a video of his pal drinking garri.

@olamilekandc009 videoed his pal and shared the clip on TikTok, sending people into a frenzy.

Man spotted drinking garril. Photo Credit: @olamilekandc009

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the young man poured the red oil on the garri and was about to add water to it when he noticed he had been found out.

He quickly stopped in his tracks and hid the garri and red oil under the bed while laughing.

Watch the video below:

People were in disbelief

Tallbrownguy said:

''My joy be say as long him no go beg anybody make them disrespect am respect bro."

Makecash said:

"I do this tired when I Dey sapa omo not easy oooo but alhamdulillahi sha."

omololadairo said:

"Con add sugar or salt afternoon food don set be that."

Bebonye said:

"Find him for me, I want to bless him with 500k."

sophia122405 said:

''Why you dey video him the thing wey you go eat together."

Korex ! said:

"Before e put am under bed e con look like Rice & Stew."

+86 said:

"Na ear I take Dey hear say people dey eat garri and oil I never see am once."

oluwajuwonlohighman said:

"Find him for me I wan give him 10k to get foodstuff."

Kid spotted drinking garri in school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy was recorded drinking garri in school.

The boy ate the meal without minding whoever was looking at him. The teacher even had to zoom in on his face.

Many people who reacted to the video asked the teacher if she later bought him a better meal instead of just making a TikTok clip and she said "yes".

A desk in front had a girl who made sure her food was not recorded as she shielded it with her palm.

Source: Legit.ng