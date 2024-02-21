A cute little boy has stunned netizens on social media after showing off his voice that sounds automated

In the trending video, the gifted child sang Davido’s part of a hit song with Kizz Daniel, Twe Twe

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok were left in awe over the child's unique voice

A Nigerian boy from Oyo state has captured attention on the TikTok app because of his unique voice.

In an intriguing video shared on the platform by @eminifila, the little boy sang Davido’s part of Twe Twe remix.

Little boy's natural voice surprises viewers Photo credit: @king_barbiee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little boy with automated voice trends

The little boy's natural voice sounded like it was auto-tuned and this left netizens in utter amazement.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The video was captioned:

“Another boy discovered with an automated voice in Oyo State Nigeria. Wow. He's singing Twe twe Davido part.”

Reactions as boy shows off automated voice

The little boy’s voice has ignited reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Chima reacted:

"Wow this is how he sounds? People dey this world."

Ajoke said:

“Without entering studio see voice fe sweet pass seyi vibe voice €make una no com bite me for here.”

Samira said:

"I don't think this is his real voice."

Ashake said:

”All of u saying catarrh Shay na like this una dey sound if u have catarrh.”

Adejoke said:

“Why you camera close to his teeth na.”

@irewole 777 said:

“Wait o did the boy use mic that his voice or that is the natural voice. 'Wow.”

PARTHO MONI reacted:

“The Guy is from Ghana her mother name is Mama afyia from kumasi!!!!! bokyei come home we miss you.”

Eole said:

“Bro's on auto tune.”

Ire Nli said:

“How I wish I was alive.”

КОРІКО said:

“Too much of listening to pasuma.”

Watch the video below:

Little girl with magical voice sings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl is fast becoming a social media sensation after displaying her unique singing talent.

In a heartwarming clip shared by @angel11_mj on TikTok, the little girl sat beside her mother to sing. Her proud mother filmed the moment as her little girl sang with so much passion to Destiny's Child's Survivor.

Reacting to the clip, netizens expressed their amazement over the little girl's incredible voice at such a tender age.

Source: Legit.ng