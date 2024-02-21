A Nigerian man who looked like Davido grabbed attention at the recent NYSC orientation camp

His fellow corps members mistook him for the famous singer and cheered him on in the clip

The video showed a group of people shouting and praising, while the other man with the striking resemblance smiled

A young Nigerian man became the star at the NYSC orientation camp when he was mistaken for the popular singer Davido by his fellow corps members.

The uncanny resemblance between the two men was captured in a hilarious video that went viral on social media with the caption: ‘Davido aka OBO.’

People cheered him on. Photo credit: @vic_oz/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, as shared by @vic_oz, showed the excited crowd of corps members surrounding the man who looked like Davido, chanting his name and cheering him on.

The man, who seemed to enjoy the attention, smiled and laughed.

Watch the video below:

On Davido and NYSC

The real Davido, whose full name is David Adedeji Adeleke, is one of the most successful and influential artists in Nigeria and Africa. He is known for his catchy songs, such as ‘Fall’, ‘If’, and ‘Fem’, as well as his lavish lifestyle and philanthropy.

He is also the founder and owner of the record label Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), which has produced many talented artists, such as Mayorkun, Peruzzi, and Dremo.

The NYSC, which stands for National Youth Service Corps, is a one-year mandatory program for Nigerian graduates who are below the age of 30.

The program aims to foster national unity, patriotism, and skills development among the youth. The orientation camp is the first phase of the program, where the corps members undergo physical and mental training, as well as social and cultural activities.

Davido gifts Keke driver N1m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has now rewarded a fan with N1 million for showing him love.

A video had trended on social media earlier of a young Keke Marwa (tricycle) driver who pasted stickers of Davido’s photos all over his ‘machine’.

Davido spotted the trending clip and reacted by reaching out to a blogger, Tunde Ednut, about gifting the boy N1 million. Tunde Ednut shared a screenshot of the DM he received from Davido where the singer made the N1 million pledge.

Source: Legit.ng