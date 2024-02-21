A video of a father dropping off his daughters at school has captured the attention of netizens on TikTok

His last child spiced up the video with her sweet gestures as she appealed to her father to 'be a good boy'

The video which has been trending online ignited lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section

A doting father has melted the hearts of many with a video of himself and his three daughters showcasing their love for each other.

In the adorable video, the man identified as @ogaobinnabackup on TikTok drove his children down to their school.

Father's bond with three daughters melt hearts Photo credit: @ogaobinnabackup/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girls reiterate their love for dad

As he got to their school gate, the girls took turns to reiterate their undying love for their father in sweet ways.

When it got to the last child's turn, she hugged and kissed him before advising him to be a good boy.

The little girl said:

“Be a good boy, love you! Don't forget to be a good boy.”

After alighting from the car, the three girls first went to the window of the car to stare at their dad and wave their final goodbyes before heading inside their school.

Reactions trail video of dad and daughters

Their heartwarming bond sparked reactions from netizens who gushed over the beauty of the video.

@ishman reacted:

“And the mother is comfortable?”

@bectoria flower said:

“In Uganda telling ur dad to be a good boy is an insult. The way my dad would have slapped me in the 1990s.”

Awareness at its simplest said:

"Be a good boy" imesemwa sana they know their father.”

@anitah1460 reacted:

“Y do u kiss her on the lips.”

Sammy Eddie reacted:

“Obinna is an Igbo name please clear my head boss.”

Remilekun said:

“The younger one obviously have a strong bond with her father.”

AsketahKE said:

“Today I tried telling my father to be a good boy, please help me how much is the cheapest wheelchair.”

@Fay said:

“If a man can love my kids this way, Mimi hata akiniacha nko sawa Aki, this the best part of you, Obinna.”

Watch the video below:

Dad and daughter with same hairline trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video of a baby girl and her dad who have the same receding hairlines has captured the attention of TikTok users.

The sweet daughter, who was barely a few months old, was sitting comfortably on her father’s lap, enjoying his cuddles. The camera zoomed in on their faces and showed their striking resemblance and their identical hairlines, which were slightly balding at the front.

The viewers were charmed by the cute duo and their unique bond, and many commented on how beautiful they both were.

Source: Legit.ng