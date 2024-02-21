A heartwarming video of a Nigerian lady who brought her father from Nigeria to the UK and greeted him with joy became a viral sensation

A touching video of a Nigerian lady who flew her father from Nigeria to the UK and welcomed him with a warm hug and a big smile went viral on TikTok.

The father was ecstatic to reunite with his daughter’s family, and they also prepared him a mouth-watering meal, which they all watched with admiration as he savoured.

The father was excited. Photo credit: @nursekemiblog/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @nursekemiblog, the woman led her father to his cosy room after he showed he wanted to take a break, and the father was pleasantly surprised to find he had a thoughtful gift card for him, too, in his comfortable bed.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yemisibanke4 said:

“Your children will take care of you.”

Alakeumar123 wrote:

“Nhe Kemni vou shall live longer to reap your fruits of Aunty labor. In Shaa Allah Rahma.”

Ayomide Akintola:

“I'Il do this for my parents in Jesus name.”

User4799346752906:

“Thank you for taking good care of our father. may God bless you for doing this, your children also we take care of u in Jesus name.”

Anosike Goddy:

“May God bless yoU and your Husband for this singular gesture, your children will do better things for you and your Husband. He is happy indeed.”

Bunnie:

“You look like your daddy. God bless you for your effort.”

Mummyajoke:

“You too, you will eat fruit of your labour InshaAllah..God continue to bless you and your family.”

Omobaba 1:

“You're the best daughter.”

Babatunde Rashidat:

“How I wish my father was still alive.”

Source: Legit.ng