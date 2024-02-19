Ogun State government said it is introducing electric cars and motorcycles to reduce the suffering experienced by citizens

As part of its efforts to lessen the impact of eliminating petrol subsidies, the government of Ogun State said it would soon begin introducing electric vehicles.

Governor Dapo Abiodun stated this upon opening the 18th National Council of Transportation meeting, which was held at the June 12 Cultural Center in Abeokuta.

This comes as some filling stations have adjusted the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, adding to the burden of already stretched Nigerians.

Reports said independent marketers in Sokoto and Borno are now asking motorists to pay over N700 per litre.

A part of FG's initiative

The governor, who was represented by the commissioner for transportation, Olugbenga Dairo, stated that the federal government had earlier rolled out plans for the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) project, according to a DailyTrust report.

He noted that the state had taken the initiative by rolling out CNG-compliant vehicles to support a green environment, fight against global warming and ease the transportation burden faced by the public.

Abiodun mentioned that the state will soon introduce alternative energy sources, such as electric motorbikes and trucks.

He claimed that the state's multi-modal transport master plan, which includes an inland dry port at Papalanto and a cargo airport at Iperu to serve the material needs of the rapidly expanding industrial cities throughout the state and beyond, has improved business developments across all strata.

He added that the strategy has also opened up a plethora of opportunities for citizens and travellers.

He urged the delegates to capitalise on the opportunities presented by interbreeding concepts, inventions, and technology.

The governor stated that the country would benefit from the states having created a new model for reversing the energy problem by the end of the meeting.

