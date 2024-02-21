A video of a Nigerian artist who drew a man who was in the same taxi with him has gained attention on TikTok

The young man had entered the bus not expecting that he would be drawn by an artist

When the artist was done with the drawing, he gave it to the man, who appeared very excited and happy with the outcome

A Nigerian artist captured the hearts of many TikTok users when he shared a video of himself drawing a portrait of a man who was travelling with him in a taxi.

The man had boarded the taxi without knowing that an artist was going to sketch him.

The man was happy. Photo credit: @enilart/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, the artist appeared to have been inspired by the man’s features and decided to create a realistic drawing of him on his sketchpad.

He then handed the portrait to the man, who was amazed and delighted by the gesture. The video shows the genuine joy and gratitude of the man.

Many TikTok users praised the artist for his talent and kindness, as shared by @enilart, and some even requested him to draw them as well.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man sees pretty lady sitting inside car, draws her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok user known as @davehero5 has shared an impressive video of a speed artist identified as Mr Ahmed, who drew a lady in less than five minutes.

In the video which quickly went viral, the lady sat inside a car with the door open as the artist drew her.

According to Dave, the speed artist doesn’t have a phone and he pleaded with anyone in need of his services to reach out to him.

Police man rejoice as street artist draws him

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a policeman reacted with joy when a street artist captured him with a pencil and paper.

The law enforcement officer, who is a traffic controller, was overcome with joy when he collected the artwork and saw his face.

The artist, Bamishaye Sunday David, always goes into the streets to draw random people and put smiles on their faces.

Source: Legit.ng