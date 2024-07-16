A man has narrated a shocking experience he had on a road as he admonished car owners to be careful regarding their cars

The man said he felt uneasy immediately he entered an SUV and directed the unsuspecting driver to park by the roadside

Moments after the SUV was parked, he used his phone light to check the car and shared the shocking item he found

A man, Oga Charlie, has advised car owners to always check under the seats of their vehicles.

Charlie stated this in a Facebook post as he shared his stunning encounter.

He found a small leather bag in the SUV. The image of a man used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Willie B. Thomas, Facebook/Oga Charlie

Source: Getty Images

What Charlie found in the SUV

Sharing a photo of the back seat of a car, Charlie said he entered the SUV of one of the young men he worked for.

However, Charlie said he felt uneasy immediately he entered the car and asked the owner to park the whip.

When the car was parked, he used the flashlight from his phone to check the back seat and found a small leather bag, quite to the driver's amazement.

While failing to disclose the content of the leather bag, Charlie stated that it was enough to put him and the driver behind bars for a very long time.

Charlie claimed he checked spiritually and identified the person who planted the item in the unsuspecting driver's car. His story reads in part:

"...Immediately I stepped into the car I became uneasy so i told him to park by the way side so that i can concentrate and have a quiet time...,(which I know to him might sound weird.., parking in the middle of nowhere).

"Few moments after.., I stepped down., open the back door and flashed my phone light under the back seat .,(it was actually an SUV) ., climbed in.., reached very far into the seat and pull out a small leather bag to the complete amazement of the car owner.

"BRETHREN...., what was in the bag was enough to keep both of us behind bars for a very very long time had it been we ran into a checkpoint that decided to search under the seats.

"He didn't need to tell me he doesn't know anything about it because I know he actually doesn't.

"I checked spiritually and the identity of the person that planted it there to get him into trouble shocked me to my bone marrow..."

Oga Charlie's story sparked mixed reactions

May Ogbeh said:

"My cousin had an issue with a notorious criminal then over babe, that was how a gun was planted in his bike music box. He stayed in the prison for almost 3years. After spending much money, and people knew him to be a good boy, he was released without any case. Let's all be vigilant. Even if you think the story is fiction, just be careful!"

Esther Chisom Ogbanje said:

"Kai God bless you for sharing this information truly the world is wicked."

Odisababa Holy Moses said:

"How my most current car papers disappeared from my car is still a wonder to me. I didn’t know until VIO stopped me and forced me to go do inspection.

"The money I spent isn’t the problem but they wasted my time ehn….

"It’s good to do routine check once in a while."

QUAND RSA said:

"The greatest news now,, is that Jesus is coming again let's get prepared daily, many people slept last night and didn't wake up, do not be deceive ,the ultimate thing in life is to follow GOD and live a righteous life ,, please brothers and sisters lets amend our ways."

Okechukwu Christabel Chinaza said:

"This is a typical example of every disappointment is a blessing. You missed that bus just for him to be saved, they tried to hurt him but mercy said no."

Legit.ng reported that a driver had returned N1.2 million a passenger left in his car in Abuja.

Man laments creature found in his car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had lamented the huge creature he found in his car.

In a clip, the creature, an owl, sat in the driver's seat with its wings spread and stared at the man. The man explained that he was driving and the owl suddenly flew into his car. He noted that he did not know what to do.

A female, who was with the man, was on the other side of the car as she watched the owl. It is not clear how the owl got there. While some people thought it was a sign of a bad thing to come, others said it was a good omen.

Source: Legit.ng