The Nigerian lady who is on a mission to drive from London, UK, to Lagos, Nigeria, has reached the Sahara Desert

In one of her previous videos, the lady, Pelumi Nubi had said she was in Morocco after entering Africa through Spain

Her journey will see her pass through 15 countries before arriving in Lagos on the adventurous solo journey

The Nigerian lady on a solo drive from London to Lagos has made it to the Sahara Desert.

Previously, Pelumi Nubi had informed her followers and supporters on social media that she had arrived in Morroco.

Pelumi is now in the Sahara Desert. Photo credit: Pelumi Nubi.

Source: TikTok

She made it to Morocco after crossing into Africa from Spain, where she spent some days driving through the European country.

In her latest update, which she shared with her followers on TikTok, Pelumi said she was now in the Sahara Desert.

In the video, she showed the environment, including unique desert houses and some camels standing behind her.

Pelumi will drive through 15 countries before arriving in Nigeria. Her followers have showered her with praise, describing her as courageous.

She wrote on TikTok:

"We’re finally in the Sahara. I’m so excited and everything feels so surreal. Just thinking about when I decided to go on this journey. The doubts that set in, the obstacles. But here we are, few more countries and we’ll be in Lagos. I can’t wait to see you all."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Pelumi's video

@Jennifer Olaleye said:

"I think some good content ideas would be, you setting up how you sleep? Grwm- how you prep for the day, drive etc. also maybe you trying local food."

@SPART commented:

"Well done! God continue to be with you."

@ChinnyRN remarked:

"Funny how I says..May God be with pelumi during my prayers..My husband said who's pelumi kwa?...You will land Lagos peacefully. Congratulations!"

@Cheddar commented:

"Please let me know when you are in Lagos so that we can go back together."

Pelumi Nubi's car for London to Lagos trip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pelumi Nubi showed off her car.

The car is specially customised for the tedious road trip and has some things that guarantee Pelumi's comfort.

In a video she shared, Pelumi said her car has a bed space and a mattress she bought on Amazon, and she will also be travelling with a gas cooker.

Source: Legit.ng