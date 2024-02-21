A Nigerian lady decided to show people her village and one of the beautiful compounds that are there

She shared a video showcasing an exotic compound that looked so neat and beautiful that people admired it

The lady told her followers that the nice compound is not located in Banana Island, Lagos, but in her village

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows of a big mansion in her village

@Princess commented:

"Igbo is the richest in this Nigeria. I’m not capping."

@Ofe Richard remarked:

"Igbo to word. Don’t play."

@komome said:

"One small plot of land for Banana Island go 50 of this house."

@Mychris said:

"This year 2024, will be more great for igbos and more development."

@bensononyebuchi said:

"They never see anything. My own will be ready before December 2024. so I'm open to any #igbovillagemansion challenge this coming December."

@Zoe_ Efr said:

"But my awe be say banana island na still some Lagosians village."

@AsaAhanna said:

"This mansion look like 3 brothers building. I love this forever igbo babe."

@Chisom Okorie said:

"I don't even know how to start expressing the love I have for my Igbo Brothers and my Igbo sisters Igbos one love."

@Akanji13 said:

"All this no buy one plot of land in Banana Island."

Netizens posts videos of village houses

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that social media platforms were abuzz with videos and photos of mansions emanating from the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

Many Igbos who travelled home for Christmas shared photos and videos of the beautiful houses in their native communities.

In what is culturally called 'Aku ruo uno', the photos are meant to show that those who made money brought it back home.

