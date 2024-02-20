A viral video shows a lot of phones and other electronic gadgets charging at a place said to be a church

The phones and gadgets are so many that people asked if it was actually a church or a charging point

Some TikTok users who saw the video pointed out that the place looked like a lecture hall instead of a church service

A video shows so many phones plugged to charge at a place said to be a church.

According to @dahcutemide0, who posted the video on TikTok, the video was recorded at Olabisi Onabanjo University.

She said many people brought phones to church to charge. Photo credit: TikTok/@dahcutemide0.

Source: TikTok

In the short video, there were so many phones and other electronic gadgets which were plugged in to charge.

There were so many phones that some TikTok users who saw the video argued that the place did not look like a church.

Others made funny comments, saying they, too, want to come and charge their phones.

The video was captioned:

"Na phone everybody go to charge for church."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows phones being charged in her church

@X_cite commented:

"Phone plenty pass members in church."

@WAR BABY said:

"This is where you plug your phone nahh... won't be your portion."

@Hajia Shattia commented:

"Ghana is blessed even if is only light."

@Abimbola Arike said:

"The worst part be say make one connection con disconnect the other ones. Cry go plenty."

@R remarked:

"Ahh they have mind oo. I get trust issues."

@Amara commented:

"Make you charge your phone go come back come dey hear “you sure say na here you plug your phone."

@Ms.Dandy reacted:

"Phone don plenty pass church member."

@Say hi to A1 asked:

"Which kind school be this kwanu? Abi light no they the area."

@boss236789 said:

"Omo I shouted Jesus."

