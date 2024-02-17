Nigerians have reacted to a video showing part of a bride's wedding gown being cut with a scissors

People wondered why parts of the gown had to be tampered with and an explanation was offered

The explanation did not sit well with some persons, while others hailed the church for keeping to its standard

A video of a bride's wedding dress being 'amended' by a woman ahead of her wedding in The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has stirred reactions.

"When you get married at RCCG church," a video showing the bride's gown being cut with scissors read.

Netizens asked questions after seeing the clip, prompting a reply from the TikToker who shared the video.

The explanation read:

"Please guys they complained about the back and the front being open so the fashion designer tried to salvage the situation so they won't complain in the church."

Nigerians tackle RCCG

blackeye_queen said:

"At least a lady would have done it naaa, abi is it not a sin for another man touching someone wife."

Omaegbu Praise325 said:

"But why do we do the opposite of things, ur a member u knw the rules why going against it?"

justjane said:

"My frnd was to gt married at RCCG, afta 1 month of marriage couselin n buyin d gown, pastor wife say dem no permit ball gown n off shoulda."

Adedolapo said:

"But you are to show your dress to your pastor prior to your wedding now Abi dem no Dey do am like that for una side."

Miracle said:

"Dem nor born d person well to do dis kind thing for my wedding sha."

beautybylove said:

"Pls explain wat happened here make people no dey curse RCCG anyhow."

ekechukwupascaline said:

"God help me cause this is where my anger issue will start from what is going on its showing she is not happy sef."

Church cancels wedding over failed pregnancy test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pentecostal church had cancelled a wedding over a failed pregnancy test.

Pregnancy before wedding is said to be against the church’s rules and regulations for intending couples who want to be lawfully wedded by the church.

It was gathered that it is the standard procedure that the bride-to-be would not be pregnant until they were wedded by the church. The standard remains even after the man has met all the traditional marriage requirements from the bride’s family.

