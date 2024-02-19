A young lady has shared photos from her civil wedding, appreciating God for blessing her with a husband

According to her, she had only requested a loyal boyfriend but God blessed her with a loyal husband

Netizens who watched her video on TikTok penned congratulatory messages in the comments section

A beautiful 18-year-old lady got emotional as she tied the knot with the love of her life.

The happy lady identified as @e.v.e.o.f.l.a.g.o.s on TikTok an adorable clip via her official account, reiterating the goodness of God in her life.

Lady says she found love of her life at 18 Photo credit: @eveoflagos/TikTok.

Lady thanks God for her marriage

The lady captivated netizens with some photos from her civil and traditional wedding to her lover.

Eve noted that she had prayed to God to bless her with a loyal boyfriend but God chose to double her blessings.

She added that God doubled her blessings by giving her a loyal husband instead of the loyal boyfriend she prayed for.

She wrote:

“I asked God for a loyal Boyfriend but he gave me a loyal husband at 18. What God cannot do does not exist.”

Reactions as lady gets married at 18

Nigerians stormed the comments section to congratulate her on her wedding.

Gorgeous bride cries at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an emotional TikTok video has shown a beautiful-looking bride tearing up during her wedding. The video was posted on Tuesday, December 13, by Wedding Reels Africa and it shows the moment the bride broke down in tears.

The video lasted just 18 seconds, but it was enough to show how the bride showed her happiness. She was unable to keep it together as she bent her face in her hands and shed tears in the presence of her man.

In reaction, the groom soothed his bride and tried to make her feel better during the emotional moment. TikTok users who have come across the video are in agreement that the bride was crying out of joy. At the moment, the video has been viewed more than 192k times.

