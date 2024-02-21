A Nigerian lady has shared a video of herself crying profusely after her relationship with her boyfriend ended

While shedding tears, she warned that no lady should be blamed for crying after a break-up because it was hurtful

Her video has ignited mixed reactions from netizens who shared their opinions in the comments section

After a painful breakup experience, a young Nigerian lady filmed herself crying uncontrollably at home.

The lady identified as @onlyonebeautylord on TikTok noted that she wasn't crying because she wanted the man back.

Lady shattered as her relationship crashes

According to her, she was shedding tears because she realised that she was going to start all over with another man.

She stated that if she had known that her relationship would have a bitter end, she wouldn't have given all her love.

She captioned the video:

“Don't blame any girl who cried after break-up because no girl will want to start over again with a new guy. I shed tears today not because I miss you or ever wanted you again because I realised I'm going to be alright without you because you have broken my heart.

"If I had seen this bitter end from the beginning, l wouldn't have given in your love now you have broken my heart see how you replaced love for hatred, laughter for crying, living for dying and better days for hard days.”

Reactions as lady cries over break up

The video has sparked numerous reactions from netizens in the comments section.

@faith special said:

“Me in d process of crying on d road I found God sent to me. He loves me so much 1 month of relationship we are getting married.”

Grace Edward said:

“Una dey try oh. Crying for a man. No that can never be me.”

@ahadziee said:

“Nobody is asking what she did wrong no correct guy will leave a good girl if not juju.”

ASA ODOGWU OV said:

“U go dey trust Adam Ele

Olachukwu UZO said:

“Sugar stop crying it's well. I never knew I was dating a monster till 13th Feb. He told it's over.”

@oluwatomisin5293 said:

“Me cry keh. I dey always prepare myself, though I don cry pass 000 but not this time again, you go you go niyen oo.”

