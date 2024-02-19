A video of a cat skillfully bringing out bread from a kitchen cabinet has stunned netizens on social media

The cat was captured inside the cabinet with his tail wagging outside as it threw down the bread

The video ignited reactions from netizens who shared their experiences with cats in the comments section

A cat owner has left netizens rolling on the floor after sharing a hilarious video of her pet.

The clip showed the cat throwing out bread from a high kitchen cabinet without the aid of anyone.

Woman sees her cat stealing bread from cabinet

Cat climbs kitchen cabinet to get bread

The video shared by @lokidoestricks on TikTok showcased the cat’s skillfulness and smartness.

The cat had its entire body in the cabinet with just its tail in the open and wagging gently.

The end part of the video revealed the moment the smart cat opened the cabinet a little and threw down the bread.

The video was captioned:

“Imagine walking into your kitchen and seeing this, the most chaotic cat on the internet.”

Reactions trail video of cat in cabinet

Netizens have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions on the video of the cat.

JessTaJa said:

“The cat preparing himself a sandwich.”

FlannelJumpsuit said:

“My beef bread is locked up for this Reason! My black cat loves to mess up the bread and I use to find whole loafs messed up around my house.”

ANGELICA said:

“When you're hungry at 2:00am and everyone is asleep haha.”

Alyssa The Introvert said:

“It's ok Loki, I too have an unholy love of carbs - you're safe here.”

Bailey reacted:

“My orange kitty STEALS loaves of bread and destroys them in the middle of the night.”

Alexandra said:

“They're like a mix of racoons with mouse with tigers.”

@chloe said:

“Mine open the snack drawer to feed our dog.”

Nicole reacted:

“@~Myaz imagine.”

KR123456 said:

“My TikTok is a combo of poltergeist activity with cabinets being opened and cats opening cabinets. It's pretty amazing ngl.”

@mariacesilialife said:

“They imated everything you do.”

@user127305507815 said:

“She's like, just need bread.”

