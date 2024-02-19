A humorous video of a flight assistant who abandoned his post to watch football went viral on the internet

In the video, the airport attendant had been serving a woman in front of her when his favourite team netted a goal

He swiftly left the woman and the spot where he was supposed to be working and dashed towards the telly

A comical video that captured a flight assistant who deserted his duty station to watch a football match attracted a lot of attention online.

In the video shared by @thuyhauk2018, the airport attendant was in the middle of serving a female passenger who had approached him for assistance when his favourite team scored a spectacular goal.

The man was excited. Photo credit: Getty Image. Note: For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons have no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

He immediately left the female passenger and the counter where he was expected to be working diligently and sprinted towards the television screen to celebrate the goal with joy and enthusiasm, which amused the female passenger who had been waiting for his service.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

DJ Brian.B said:

“What's team is that.”

Skrilla Da Ras wrote:

“This is the best time to clear Customs"."goalllIi.”

MAGI MADDI commented:

“The woman in pink was scared.”

Mic Pink berry:

“And your fight just left.”

Rexford Agyint10:

“That's the passion for the game he did nothing wrong.”

Small Fogo:

“He can't get fired this felling is too deep to the extent that u can't resist it.”

PayneHarmony:

“You gotta get at the airport with illegal stuffs on days like this.”

Userle papa:

“Let men enjoy what they love.”

Flight attendant meets Portable for 1st time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a gorgeous Nigerian flight attendant, @asanwaofficial, shared a video that showed her short meeting with popular Nigerian musician, Portable, on an aeroplane.

Standing beside the pretty attendant, Portable said: "As you are my friend, your friend is my friend."

The lady giggled after the Zazzu crooner spoke. She asked him to look into the camera and say "Hi to KC". Portable obliged her. She captioned the video "Things I do for friends" on her TikTok page.

Source: Legit.ng