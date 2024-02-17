A lady has shared a video showcasing the basket of some persons she met at the pay point in ShopRite

One of them only purchased two small bottles of 5 alive juice making her wonder why he took a basket

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who dragged the lady for making such a video

A young lady has come under fire after sharing a video of the contents of some people's baskets she saw at a mall.

The lady with the handle @chiomy_bae on TikTok was subsequently bashed by some netizens over the video.

Lady shares contents of customers' baskets at mall Photo credit: chiomybae/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady exposes almost empty baskets of customers

The first person she captured had only purchased two small bottles of 5 alive pulpy while the second person she captured had bought a plate of rice, Chi exotic juice, and a bottle of small 5 alive pulpy juice.

The lady expressed her such that they had to carry a basket for such little items.

She captioned the video:

“See wetin person go buy for ShopRite. Even carry basket join.”

Reactions as lady taunts people at mall

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the video shared by the lady on TikTok.

Jenny lee commented:

“Na watin he money reach, u for help ham full the basket na.”

Mimi Dora reacted:

“So why u no help am pay.”

@beahulan reacted:

“At least we saw his own basket your basket camera no dey caption am.”

MIM reacted:

“I no understand waiting do waiting him buy.”

B.K.S said:

“Thank god he bought something and he was going to pay for it"

@zahra 4u(c) said:

“Him buy something ahbi him no buy?”

Merit cruise said:

“Na wetin he money reach now.”

@phycthoria said:

"He pay abi he no pay.”

KANSOLA COLLECTION said:

“At least he or she bought it.”

Aness Happiness said:

“D person buy abi he no buyyyy??”

@user2491226486696 said:

“Ee buy something or ee no buy.”

