A Nigerian lady has shared a video of herself and her twin sister showing off their bow legs without shame

In a video, the happy girls swam inside a pool and had fun together regardless of their condition

Netizens who watched the video showed concern about their bow legs, noting that it could be corrected

A beautiful Nigerian lady and her twin sister have bravely showcased their bow legs on social media.

The twins posted the clip that confirmed that they were born with Genu Varum deformity (bow legs).

Twin sisters showcase their bow legs Photo credit: @gossipmilltv/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Twins born with bow legs go viral

The twin sisters were captured in the first part of the clip wearing the same dress and laughing at each other's jokes.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In another part of the video, the girls were sighted dancing and swimming happily while showing off their legs.

The bow legs reduced their height, and one looked shorter than she would have been if her legs were straight.

Reactions trail video of bow-legged twins

Netizens have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions about the clip.

@calm_annie_ said:

“If not poverty, surgery for fix am.”

@heisverified reacted:

“That swimming pool own was not necessary to post.”

@vickyshanty1 said:

“I been think say na filter before o. They should go to National Orthopedic Hospital and it will be corrected.”

@ble_ssing_sunday said:

“They're beautiful. If you're trusting God for twins this is a sign!”

@chekwasmichaels said:

“I feel this can be corrected because the more weight they gain In the long run, the higher the risk of damaging the legs more, one is basically looking like PLIER.”

@usendollar said:

“This is how we were born but thank God we were born In the us and they we're able to strengthen our legs. my dad spent over 94 million to make us walk straight.”

@declutter_by_anny said:

“Thank God mine was correct at early stage. You are beautiful sis.”

@marysmart605 reacted:

“These legs can be correct even here in Nigeria.”

@pauldgoodguy reacted:

“It's not too late to be fixed right?”

@lekemania1 said:

“Their parents are bad ° they should have corrected it when they were little.”

Physically challenged man gets wheelchair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nana Aduesi Bonsu, a social media user, has warmed hearts after sharing how a generous man presented a new wheelchair to a physically challenged man.

In a Facebook post, Aduesi Bonsu disclosed that the Good Samaritan met Aminu Yaro along the road and promised to buy him a new wheelchair.

Authentic to his words, the man delivered a new wheelchair to aid Aminu Yaro's movement and gave him cash.

Source: Legit.ng