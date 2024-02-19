A TikTok video featuring NYSC corps members serving at the Nigerian Defence Academy went viral

The young men shared what set them apart, such as working with esteemed military staff at the academy

One of the NYSC corps also disclosed that they had lodgings within their primary place of assignments

A captivating TikTok video featuring young and energetic NYSC corps members serving at the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy caught the attention of many viewers.

The video showcased the unique experiences and opportunities that the corps members enjoyed at the academy, where they worked closely with some of the most respected and professional military personnel in the country.

The corpers appeared excited. Photo credit: @kinglexy1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One of the NYSC corps also revealed that they had the rare privilege of having comfortable and convenient lodgings within their primary place of assignments, or PPA, which was a luxury that few other corps members could afford.

The video, as shared by @kinglexy1, highlighted the pride and passion that the NYSC corps had for their service and their country.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sholagold 01 reacted:

“Amzy I see U”

Sammi3 yø:

“How did you go about it? somebody who didn't go to any military school can he still be an nda corp member. Please give me the steps.”

A Papito&Mamito responded:

“Yea, we didn't go to any military institution... we qraduated from different universities and polytechnics, we were posted here to serve.”

Muhammad Auwal Usman:

“I am new PCM batch A stream 1 i like to be there can u.”

Äłāmeeňe:

“Please tell me more about nda and connection too I will pay oo please.”

User6542507378436:

“Maidugu our Corp Camp directorbatch c1 2023.”

Hendrickson J:

“I know this guy sitting at the quarter guard, he graduated from my school.”

Ranger892992:

“You guys have made it in life.”

Lady graduates First-Class from NDA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sarah Medugu, Nigerian lady who pursued her passion for International Relations at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) shared a TikTok video to celebrate her remarkable academic achievement.

Sarah Medugu, Nigerian lady who pursued her passion for International Relations at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) shared a TikTok video to celebrate her remarkable academic achievement.

She expressed her joy and gratitude for the message she received from her school, confirming that she had completed her degree with distinction.

Source: Legit.ng